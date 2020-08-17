MORGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman died Sunday night after crashing into a trailer hauling onions on I-84 near Morgan.
Troopers responded to a call of the crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. when a woman, driving a Ford Crown Victoria sedan, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer hauling onions.
Troopers and medical personnel attempted to save the woman. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounce dead.
The woman was the only occupant of her vehicle. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.
Troopers have not said if there were any factors involved in the crash.
- Hacker steals Utah Gun Exchange database, offers the info for free
- Mink at Utah farms test positive for virus linked COVID-19 in humans
- Woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-84 near Morgan
- Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp, believed to be highest on Earth in over a century
- Potty training tips from parenting experts
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.