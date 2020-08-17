Woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-84 near Morgan

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman died Sunday night after crashing into a trailer hauling onions on I-84 near Morgan.

Troopers responded to a call of the crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. when a woman, driving a Ford Crown Victoria sedan, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer hauling onions. 

Troopers and medical personnel attempted to save the woman. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounce dead.

The woman was the only occupant of her vehicle. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.

Troopers have not said if there were any factors involved in the crash.

