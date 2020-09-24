Man dies after being hit by possible impaired driver on State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say a man died early Thursday morning after police said he was hit by a possible impaired driver.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at North Temple and State Street when the driver of a Nissan Sentra ran a red light and T-boned a man driving a Honda through a green light.

The man driving the Honda died as a result of his injuries in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Sentra admitted she was speeding and had been drinking.

No other information has been released. An update will be provided once additional information is obtained.

*The initial report indicated the individual driving the Honda was a female, that has since ben corrected*