Woman crashes into a construction zone hitting three workers

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – One woman driver crashed into a construction site Tuesday morning injuring three onsite workers.

Officials tell ABC4 News the call came in around 4 a.m. of a crash on I-15 in Clearfield. A woman driver and a single passenger were traveling northbound on I-15 when the driver crashed into a construction site.

The drivers hit three onsite construction workers who were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

After crashing into the construction site the driver continued traveling and hit a Honda.

The driver of the car called to report the accelerator of the car wasn’t working, police say this is possible. Reports say the driver was arrested for a non-alcohol related DUI.

Northbound I-15 was closed but has since opened. Drivers can expect residual delays in the area.

