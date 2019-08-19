Woman charged in connection to death of Sandy realtor shot and killed by tenants

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A third person has been charged in connection to the death of David Stokoe, a Utah realtor who was allegedly killed when he had an altercation with tenants he had attempted to evict.

According to charging documents, Jessica Louise Miller, 38, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony obstruction of justice, second-degree felony identity fraud, and third-degree felony counts of desecration of a dead human body and forgery.

Documents indicate Miller’s role in Stokoe’s death started when he contacted her about not paying rent. Detectives said one of the men involved, Manuel Velasquez told them Miller had been arguing with Stokoe and that they were to be out of the home by 6 p.m. on January 17.

When Stokoe showed up at the apartment Velasquez claimed he entered the apartment and started “throwing things out the door” and yelling at Miller. Velasquez said that is when Miller started “fighting” with the landlord and Velasquez said he jumped into the fight, pulled out a gun and shot Stokoe 3-4 times, documents state.

Miller, however, told police when Stokoe came over to the house she and Velasquez were in the middle of moving items out. She told detectives she heard the two arguing then several shots. Miller told police she and Velasquez had moved Stokoe’s body with a skateboard and put him in the closet, according to documents.

Documents further state Miller said she and another individual, Diana Hernandez, cut out the carpet where Stokoe had been shot and rolled it up and put it in a bedroom.

Miller was additionally charged with identity fraud and forgery because she had used her sisters name when signing the lease with Stokoe.

A $250,000 warrant for Miller’s arrest was also issued on Monday.

Velasquez was charged with first-degree felony charges of murder and discharge of a firearm (x2) and second-degree felony charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and obstruction of justice in relation to Stokoe’s death. His next court date is scheduled for November 13.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count second-degree felony obstruction of justice in July and was sentenced one year in jail without credit for time served. If she fails the terms of her three-year probation, she faces 1 to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

