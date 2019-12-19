Woman charged for leaving 3-year-old alone over 2 hours in Murray hotel

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Washington State woman was charged after police said she left her 3-year-old alone in a Murray hotel room for more than two hours back in October.

According to court documents, Raquesha T. Stark, 25, was charged with third-degree felony child abandonment and misdemeanor child abuse on Thursday.

Documents state police were called by staff after discovering Stark’s daughter in the hotel room by herself. Police waited for over 2 hours for the mother to return.

Police said the girl was found inside the tub and had urinated on herself during the 2.5 hours Stark was gone.

Stark does not have any other charges in Utah. She is a resident of Kent, Washington.

