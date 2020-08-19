Woman charged for causing over $10k damage to FrontRunner Train

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing over $10,000 in damage to a FrontRunner train last week.

Police in Odgen said the woman was on the Utah Transit Authority property on Thursday around 2 a.m. and was observed on their security cameras making her way to a Frontrunner commuter train that was docked at the Ogden station overnight.

Documents state Stone broke the access panel out to the emergency exit on the outside of the train and pulled the release cable. She then forced the doors open and gained access to the secured train.

Once inside the train, Stone pulled the rubber seals from five emergency exit windows, and removed three windows and shattered them on the ground.

While inside the train she also removed six punch-out access panels to two fire extinguishers, a first aid kit, and pry tools. She then broke out two access doors to an emergency door release on the lead car (comet car).

While trying to open the doors on the comet car she caused damage to them rendering them inoperable.

When Stone left the train, she took the rubber seals, two fire extinguishers, and the first aid kit with her and made her way through the parking lot and dropping the rubber seals along the way.

Stone then stopped at the Zypher Grill, which is in the UTA parking lot, and used the fire extinguishers to destroy about five planter boxes, according to documents.

The damage to the train resulted in the train becoming disabled and stuck in Ogden, putting the Frontrunner behind about 30 mins, and passengers at Roy, Clearfield, and Layton stranded, documents state.

The damage is estimated to be well over $10,000, documents state.

Stone faces two counts second-degree felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.