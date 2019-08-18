Woman beats and pours laundry detergent on parents

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic call at a hotel in Midvale on Saturday.

Anne Cockrell, 42, was identified as the suspect.

According to police, Cockrell went into the hotel room where her parents were staying and hit her mother with her own cane and oxygen tanks.

When Cockrell’s father came into the room and tried to break up the fight, she began hitting him.

Cockrell then poured Tide laundry detergent on both victims in an attempt to hurt them. She told both victim’s she wanted to kill them as she was pouring the detergent.

Cockrell was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail with two counts of aggravated abuse towards a disabled or elderly person and two counts of aggravated assault.

