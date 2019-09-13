Woman attacked while jogging fights off suspect with pepper spray, police searching for suspect

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Draper are looking for a suspect after a woman reported she was attacked while jogging on a trail in Draper Thursday night.

According to a press release issued by the Draper City Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1300 E Constitution Ave (12500 South) at 8:45 p.m. on a report of an aggravated sexual assault.

A 26-year-old woman who was running on the Porter Rockwell Trail said she was grabbed from behind by an unknown suspect. The suspect attempted to remove the victims clothing, but she used pepper spray to defend herself.

The suspect fled the area and the only description given of the suspect is a male wearing dark clothing. After an intensive search, officers were unable to locate the suspect but the investigation in ongoing.

“While this is an isolated and rare event, it is still important to use caution while exercising on the trail system,” stated the press release. “We want to remind trail users to take the necessary safety precaution. Please be aware of your suroundings, exercise with others, carry a whistle, pepper spay or other similar device to draw attention or stop an attack, and immediately report any suspicious people or activity.”

To report an incident or suspicious activity in the area, please call 911 or 801-840-4000.

