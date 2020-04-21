Woman arrested for helping West Jordan murder suspect escape

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect of Saturday morning’s double-homicide escape.

The arresting documents statement says 29-year-old Sina Johnson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on first-degree felony obstruction of justice and third-degree felony tampering with evidence for her involvement in the double murder of Tony and Katherine Butterfield at their home in West Jordan.

Police said Sina Johnson withheld information from police in the investigation and that she knew where the suspect, 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson, was and destroyed evidence.

Officers found 31-year-old Tony in the backyard and 30-year-old Katherine inside the home after they responded to the report of gunshots. Their three children, ages 4 years to 6 months old, were asleep upstairs.

“Mr. Johnson was known to the Butterfields,” Sgt. Holt said Monday. “This was not a random act. We do believe this was a targeted act of violence and an isolated act. He did know them. We are investigating and working on the motivations for why he might have done this horrific crime.”

Police further stated Sina Johnson continues to falsify her knowledge of what occurred, withhold the location of the suspect, falsified her recounts of what occurred and her involvement in the crime.

Police said Johnson has had contact with the Albert Johnson on multiple occasions prior to, and after the homicide and admitted to disposing of any evidence, documents state.

Sina Johsnon’s charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony because it is related to a capitol murder offense. Police said they believe she has plans to flee to Arizona and continue to aid Albert Johnson if released.

The documents do not state how, or if, they are related.