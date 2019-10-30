Woman arrested for falsely reporting active shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News)-A woman was arrested after she falsely reported an active shooting, police records state.

According to arresting documents, Audra Marie Hanks, 39, called 911 on Monday around 8 p.m. claiming a man was shooting at her and her kids.

When officers got to the scene at an apartment complex near 102 East Olympus Ridge Cove, “there was not a shooting of multiple suspects, nor had she been shot or injured,” arresting documents state.

Investigators stated in the arresting documents that they found evidence that Hanks has kids or a significant other.

“Hanks admitted to having a mental diagnosis, for which she is not taking medications nor following a treatment plan,” arresting documents state. “She also admitted to self-medication using cannabis products.”

Several officers and agencies responded to the 911 call. Arresting documents state Hanks put the public in danger.

She was booked on three charges related to false emergency reporting.

