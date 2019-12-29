Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing man’s neck

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say a woman has been arrested and booked into jail after stabbing a man in the neck early Saturday morning.

According to court documents police arrived on scene at 1:56 a.m. Saturday on reports of a domestic assault where a man had been stabbed in the neck by a woman.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a female, identified by police as Cami Eastvold, walking out the front door wearing a purple t-shirt and black jacket.

Documents state that responding officers say Eastvold had a reddish brown

substance consistent in appearance to blood on her face and hands.

Officers say when they entered the scene of the stabbing they saw an unconscious male laying in the hallway with a large amount of what appeared to be blood around him, documents state.





Officials say the man had what appeared to be a wound in his neck area. Medical arrived on scene to assit the man.

Documents state that when officers began clearing the scene they found a trial of what appeared to be blood leading form the building to an RV that was parked outside the building.

When officers entered the RV they found what appeared to be a large pool of blood in the bed and a trail of blood going out the side door of the RV, documents state.

Documents state that witnesses on scene said the two were having a small get together when Eastvold and the male left and went to the RV.

Witnesses told police that minutes later they heard the man yelling for someone to call 911, officials say.

Documents state when Eastvold was taken into holding she appeared to be highly intoxicated. Officials say Eastvold was covered in what appeared to be blood and vomit.

Documents state that Eastvold has been booked into jail for attempted murder-domestic violence.

