Woman arrested after assaulting female with frying pan

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 50-year-old woman was arrested Friday after police said she assaulted another female with a frying pan.

Police said they were called Friday morning around 9:24 to a home on 25th Street on a report of an assault.

When police arrived the victim had a deep laceration to her forehead that appeared to be caused by an instrument with a sharp edge and was bleeding profusely, documents state.

A witness on scene said he observed Kristine Peacock actively assaulting the victim but Peacock denied hitting the woman with a pan.

Police were not able to locate a pan inside the home that had a broken handle, but they did find the broken handle in the hallway. The rest of Peacock’s pans were the same brand as the handle found.

The victim required stitches to close the wound to her head.

Peacock was arrested Friday and charged Monday in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony aggravated assault.

At the time of her arrest, Peacock had a warrant for an assault in June, 2019. The details of that case were not available.

