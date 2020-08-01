Woman and child recovering after car stopped on freeway hit by two cars

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman and her son are recovering after her car was slammed into on the I-15 freeway in Draper Friday night by two different vehicles.

According to Sgt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol, said the incident happened on southbound I-15 near 12200 South just before 10 p.m. when a woman stopped in the middle of the freeway.

A driver who did not see her then slammed into the back of her car and she was then hit by a second car. The woman was initially transported to the hospital with critical injuries and her child was also taken to the emergency room.

Both the woman and her child are expected to recover and she has been upgraded to stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Street said they are not sure at this time why the woman stopped in the middle of the freeway but are hoping to find out during their investigation.

The crash caused a tremendous amount of delays for drivers until the scene was cleared by crews.