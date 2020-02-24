Woman and cat die in fatal house fire

On Monday, Roy City Fire officials expect to release the name of a woman killed in a deadly house fire on Sunday.

The fire happened at 2835 West 4975 South.

“5:03 was our first notification,” said Deputy Chief Leroy Gleichmann of the Roy City Fire Department. “Not positive. It was right within the 5 a.m. hour.”

The woman was found in the back of the home possibly in a bedroom or a bathroom. At least one of her cats was also found dead.

“At this point, we believe four cats and that’s what we know. We haven’t found anything except one cat deceased,” said Gleichmann.

Michael Foster lives next door to the home. Foster explains what he heard.

“It was just like a bomb going off.”

Cellphone video captured by Foster’s son shows just how intense the fire was.

“I heard an explosion,” said Foster. “I jumped up out of the bed, and I came out here. When I opened the door, all I could see was orange flames.”

“At this point, it would just be speculation as to what the explosion was,” said Gleichmann.

Due to the intensity of the flames, the home was structurally unsafe.

“We had to do some shoring to get our firefighters inside so we can get further investigation and try to locate,” explained Gleichmann.

As a result, it took crews a few hours before they could get inside to locate the victim.

After she was found, the Utah Disaster Kleenup began boarding up the home.

As they worked, the woman’s family watched from across the street.