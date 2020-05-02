Woman and a baby hit by Frontrunner train

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 21-year-old woman and a 2 1/2-year-old baby were trying to cross over to the other side of Frontrunner train tracks in Provo at about 500 south and 900 west. Despite the crossing gate being down and the bells going off, the woman still attempted to go around it.

Both were hit by a fronttrunner train heading southbound. The baby was life-flighted to a hospital, and the 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both are critical condition.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

