Woman and 3yo hit by FrontRunner train

A 21-year-old woman and a three-year-old are seriously hurt after they stepped in front of a Frontrunner train Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 500 S 900 W in Provo.

“Those trains move faster than people think that they do, and they don’t stop very quickly,” said Carl Arky, UTA Spokesperson.

Despite the gate being down, lights flashing and bells sounding, UTA officials said the woman tried to cross the tracks on foot.

“Couldn’t beat the train,” said Arky. “Couldn’t get across the tracks and was struck by the train.”

It’s unclear at this time what the pair’s relationship is.

“Both the child and the female are in serious to critical condition right now,” said Arky.

The child was life-flighted to Primary Children’s hospital, while the woman was taken to a hospital in Provo.

“From what we understand, the operator was trying to brake and stop,” said Arky. “Hopefully, both of them will be able to pull through.”

As we wait for an update on their conditions, Arky says this can serve as a learning experience.

“We ask that everyone please, please observe the warnings. If the gate is down, if the lights are flashing, if the bells are sounding please don’t try to do something like that and risk your life.”

Officials say it only takes about :20 seconds for these trains to pass.

They’re asking even if you are in a hurry to please wait for them to go-by.