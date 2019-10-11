Witnesses pull woman from burning car in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A woman accused of driving under the influence was pulled from a burning car by witnesses Friday morning, police said.

John Jackson, Chief of Police with the Mapleton City Police Department said the three people broke the window of the car and pulled her out before officers made it to the scene.

“We are impressed with their actions and appreciate their willingness to serve their fellow man,” Chief Jackson stated. “There some really good people in the world.”

The driver, Kathryn Mary Serra, 38, was booked into Utah County Jail on charges related to driving under the influence, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and no interlock device in the vehicle.

According to arresting documents, Serra crashed the 2015 Mercedes she was driving between two pine trees and into an electrical box just after 7 a.m. near a gas station at 48 North 1600 West.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames and spread to the nearby pine trees.

The gas station lost power for a few hours.

Serra had a prior DUI in Oct. 2018.

