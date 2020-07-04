Witness recounts events surrounding plane crash in Utah County

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who was hiking with his son when they saw a plane spiral out of control before crashing in Utah County Friday morning, recounts the events leading up the tragedy that claimed the lives of four Salt Lake County residents.

The incident happened early Friday morning near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon. The man who witnessed the plane rapidly decending, hiked to an area they could get cell service and called 911 after hearing the plane crash.

“As it got closer and closer, it started to make a strong right-hand turn and coming out of that turn, the wings seemed to go back and forth a little bit, but then it dipped to the right again and the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion and we just got this feeling that was someone’s family is down there,” said Gregg Rawlins. “They have no idea what is going on, we don’t know what the situation is, we saw it, we witnessed it, we need to go down there and see.”

The four people who died in the crash were identified as Tyson Colby Brummett, 35, of Salt Lake City, Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35, of Riverton, and Alex’s aunt and uncle Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60, and her husband, Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62, both of Riverton.

The crash happened in such a remote area, crews had to be flown into the site. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.