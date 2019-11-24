With the help of civilians, firefighters save structure from fire

Kanab, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kanab City Firefighters saved a structure from burning today thanks to the help of local residents and the neighboring Fredonia Fire Department.

The Kanab Fire Department says the blaze started around 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters from both the Kanab and Fredonia Fire Departments found two recreational vehicles completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and protect an adjacent building. Civilians quickly jumped in to action by helping firefighters find a hydrant and pull several hundred feet of hose.

Both RVs were a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.