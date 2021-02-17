With ‘technology at our fingertips’, traditional snow days are a thing of the past in Canyons School District

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Under new Utah State Board of Education rules, school districts are allowed to use snow days as remote learning days.

The hallways and classrooms of Canyons School District were quiet Wednesday as school buildings closed due to a winter storm.

“Snow days of the past are of the past. We have technology at our fingertips,” said district spokesperson Jeff Haney.

In the homes of thousands of students, chatter came from behind a computer screen.

Mother of two daughters, Liz Miles, said advanced notice from the district about the snow day’s online learning worked out well, even though there was a little disappointment from her girls.

“I think they had mixed feelings. They were a little bummed I think that they felt like it wasn’t a real snow day, that they still had to do schoolwork,” Miles said.

“Turning to online learning during potentially dangerous winter weather alleviates students from having to make up days during holidays or school breaks,” Haney said.

“My older daughter said, ‘I’m so glad we don’t have to make this up when we should be on vacation,’” Miles said.

With heavy snowfall and concerns about transportation safety, the district called for a snow day, but not a traditional one.

“From now on, we plan to use snow days as days where students learn from remote locations. Today was the very first day that we put that plan into place,” Haney said.

Miles said her daughters have been learning in-person since the beginning of the school year but having the capabilities to learn from home is a nice alternative.

“I would much rather keep this online learning option instead of making up days,” she said.

Haney said because of the situation school districts faced at the beginning of the pandemic, it has enabled teachers and students to pivot to online learning when needed.

“In our minds, there’s nothing that replaces that face-to-face instruction. But we have also learned a lot about how we can use technology and remote learning for times like this,” he said.

The first day of snow day learning is complete; Miles said there’s one thing she would like to see change.

“My middle school daughter brings her Chromebook home every day, but my elementary age daughter doesn’t. Which, we were able to work that out and she was able to use our desktop,” she said. “Hopefully, if we’re going to go forward with this plan for all snow days in the future, that’s something I’m sure the district will be able to figure out a way to deal with.”

Haney said district officials plan to meet later this week to talk about what worked and what didn’t.