With more changes to vaccination eligibility, Nomi Health officials hope their sites see a boost in people getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nomi Health is one of three partnerships helping the state vaccinate Utahns. With five mass vaccination locations along the Wasatch Front, officials said with more changes to vaccination eligibility, they hope to see more people getting the vaccine.

Thursday, the District and Valley Fair Mall vaccination clinics had roughly between 88 and 130 registered Utahns to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. However, these sites also accept walk-ins for those who meet the criteria and as long as the site is not busy.

“Right now, where we’re a little bit slower, and we’ve seen a lot of the people who are eligible at this point coming already, you’re pretty likely to get a slot,” said Patrick Ketchum, Nomi Health director of field operations.

Megaplex Movie Theatres are housing these mass vaccination clinics, where Nomi Health employees have the capability to give upwards of 1,000 COVID-19 shots daily.

“It’s a good space for us because it allows us to have a lot of people come through,” Ketchum said.

“It’s a little bit different being inside a movie theatre. But it works and we are ready for everyone to come through,” said Carolina Herrin, Nomi Health’s vaccine operations director.

These clinics recently open, and Ketchum and Herrin said they’ve seen between 100 and 500 people daily, depending on the day.

“There’s a large Hispanic community in this area and so it’s been really helpful to them because they come in as they go in through the mall or they’re coming to the movies and they see that we’re here and we’re able to help them do onsite registrations,” Herrin said.

Come Monday, they believe more people will be getting vaccinated at their sites.

“We’re expecting a lot more now that the governor has opened it to more comorbidities as well as lowering the age to 50 years old,” Ketchum said.

He, along with Herrin, hope Utahns will get the vaccine once eligible.

“We’re doing our part to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe and we can get the vaccine in as many people as possible,” Herrin said.

Nomi Health sites are located inside Megaplex Movie Theatres in Lehi, Vineyard, South Jordan, West Valley City and Centerville.

If you’re eligible and would like to register for the vaccine, visit getmyshot.utah.gov.