SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete fatally shot last year on campus are pushing back against the college’s claim that a lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter’s killer wasn’t a student.

Lawyers for Jill and Matthew McCluskey argue in a court filing Monday that campus police could have intervened to call the killer’s parole officers or to keep him off campus after Lauren McCluskey reported his harassment.