SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - Let's call it a "non-soon" as opposed to a monsoon, because moisture has been absent for more than two weeks. Dry conditions continue to dominate the beehive state, but some cooler temperatures will impact the northern part of the state as we head into the work week. It's all thanks to a dry cold front that will leave cooler conditions and calm conditions through Tuesday. This is day 15 of no precipitation in Salt Lake City with no rain in the forecast.

There is a slight chance we could see a plume of moisture push into Southern Utah Tuesday evening, but temperatures re expected to warm yet again as we get through the middle of the week and toward next weekend.