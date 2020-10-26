Wirth Watching: A look back at TV election coverage when things were very different

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) ABC4’s Craig Wirth has been part of election TV coverage for 52 years now… and gives us a nostalgic look back at elections that have significantly changed over the years.

We still use a lot of red-white- and blue colors, and that is about all that is the same.

Nothing was digital about election night on TV. It ran on paper and big sets of red, white and blue bunting, even though everyone still had black and white TV.

Election Central, the Tribune got its results first from calls throughout Utah, they scribbled the numbers and kids would run back and forth to the TV stations and from there they would rush the numbers to the people on the set.

