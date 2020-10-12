Wirth Watching – A look back at the Great Saltair

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s hard to believe The Great Saltair was ever really here, a place of big bands and a lot of dancing.

The dance hall had some of the greats like Glen Miller and The Dorsey Brothers, and alongside the aroma of the salt, the place was packed and festive.

While the palace has been gone for a while, 20 years ago Craig Wirth got to talk to those who really knew Saltair before they passed away.

Watch as Craig Wirth takes you back to the days of Saltair magic and music.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate