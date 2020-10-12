Wirth Watching – A look back at the Great Saltair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s hard to believe The Great Saltair was ever really here, a place of big bands and a lot of dancing.

The dance hall had some of the greats like Glen Miller and The Dorsey Brothers, and alongside the aroma of the salt, the place was packed and festive.

While the palace has been gone for a while, 20 years ago Craig Wirth got to talk to those who really knew Saltair before they passed away.

Watch as Craig Wirth takes you back to the days of Saltair magic and music.