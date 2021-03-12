Winter weather into the weekend in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A large, slow-moving area of low pressure is exiting the state, but it’s not going quietly, and hampered traffic on I-15 from Richfield to Beaver Friday evening.

The town of Beaver picked up 6″ of snow in three hours. Snowfall will not wrap up in the state until midday Sunday. The low will slowly exit the region through Saturday, but the Western and Northern periphery of the low will provide significant lift over Southwest Utah allowing for heavy snow to fall which will lead to rapid accumulations of area roadways, including the I-15 corridor from I-70 at Cove Fort South to Cedar City. Within this counterclockwise flow, towns such as Enterprise, Cedar City, Beaver and Milford will continue to see snow through early Saturday morning. Meanwhile, most mountain locations throughout Southwest and South-Central Utah are forecast to receive 5 to 10″ with locally higher amounts.

NOW: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Sunday at 6am for th Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, & Central Mtns. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/FDzA3iKAoC — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) March 13, 2021

The National Weather Service issued a “Winter Storm Warning” for a large portion of Southwest Utah which will remain in effect until 9 AM Saturday. Snow has shifted with heavy accumulation focused on the west desert with impacts from Milford to Enterprise including highways 21, 257 and 56. Whenever a warning is in place, expect winter driving conditions through Saturday, especially under the heavier bands of snow. Though we are into the late stages of winter, do not get complacent with regards to driving in snow.

ITemperatures have been running nearly 10 degrees below normal this week which have allowed for colder roadways. Ensure you have the proper winter tires, remember the tips for driving in snow, slow down, allow for extra time and if you don’t have to venture out…don’t.

NOW: Travel problems on I-15 due to snow from about Richfield to Beaver, and impacts will continue through the weekend. Heavy snow a times, mounrtain routes look rough & it's all as this low exits the state. #Info on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/F2OLDJcTf2 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) March 13, 2021

As the low continues to track east Saturday, it will strengthen and maintain a Northeast flow. This will actually allow for continued snow showers across central, Eastern and Southern Utah, with the best chance of accumulating snow in the upslope terrain of central Utah Mountains and the Wasatch Plateau. A “Winter Weather Advisory” is in effect for this area with snow expectations between 4-10″ through Sunday morning. This advisory is a heads up for travelers to expect winter driving conditions through this area.

Finally, as the low really pushes into Colorado, we will see the tail end of the wrap-around moisture impact the Uinta Mountains and Uinta County, Wyoming. A “Winter Storm Warning” is now in effect through Sunday afternoon for the Uintas, Southwest Wyoming, and the towns of Manila and Dutch John. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches possible. Blowing snow is possible too, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel will likely be impacted in these areas, and backcountry travel and recreation will become dangerous due to conditions.

Conditions in Salt Lake City will remain fairly calm with cloud cover, below average temperatures and a chance of an isolated shower throughout the day Saturday.

Conditions in Salt Lake City will remain fairly calm with cloud cover, below average temperatures and a chance of an isolated shower throughout the day Saturday.