SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It was another very cold overnight and frigid start to the day, and while we had a quiet start to Tuesday, winter weather will return by this afternoon.

The bottom line? After a relatively quiet but cold start to the work week, winter weather ramps back up across the Beehive State heading into midweek.

Before we get into the storm, it’s worth noting that temperatures remain cold today. For most, highs will be in the 20s and 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s.

The storm system tracking into Northern and Central Utah will bring widespread snow to the northern half of the state from late Tuesday morning, likely through Wednesday night. There will even be potential for bands of heavy snow called snow squalls.

A snow squall is a quick-moving blast of snow with cold air that creates sudden whiteout conditions with the potential to flash-freeze any moisture on the roads. The timing of this potential squall could lead to some big issues for the Tuesday evening commute, including along parts of the Wasatch Front.

Another system looks poised to move in by the time we get to Wednesday which will bring even more snow to the northern half of the state, but between the second half of Wednesday into Thursday, this storm will bring some moisture down to southern Utah as well.

With our stormy weather in store for Tuesday through midweek, the National Weather Service has already issued winter alerts for a good chunk of northern Utah including the Wasatch Front, the Wasatch Back, eastern Box Elder County & Cache County, plus the Wasatch Mountains and the western Uintas.

The Winter Storm Warnings pertain to the Wasatch Mountains, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Plateau and the Western Uintas. The warnings are set to go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and last through early Thursday morning. Between 15 to 30 inches of snow could stack up in the northern mountains, with the potential for three feet of fresh powder in the Cottonwoods. Travel along mountain routes is expected to be treacherous, at times, with periods of heavy snow and gusty winds impacting visibility with blowing snow and high snow drifts.

Several Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Northern and Central Utah have been issued as well. Advisories will go into effect for Cache Valley, the Wasatch Front, the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Central Mountains, Sanpete Valley and parts of Juab and Millard Counties. Start times are staggered for these advisories with Cache Valley starting at 8 a.m. and Salt Lake starting at 2 p.m. These will hold through early Thursday morning as well.

The first batch of accumulations will come between Tuesday and Wednesday morning where we could receive one to four inches for our northern valleys within the watch, three to six inches for the benches, four to eight inches for mountain valleys, eight to 14 inches for the northern mountains, two to five inches for the central mountains, and up to two inches for central valleys.

From Wednesday into Thursday those totals will increase even more with more spots set to receive snow, so in total through Thursday, With advisories issued, major cities along the Wasatch Front will see periods of accumulating snow. The Ogden Valley will get hit hard, with Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, Davis and Utah counties looking at accumulating snow. Wasatch Front valleys can expect 4-10 inches of snow through Thursday, with higher totals, between 8-16 inches, expected for the benches.

Northern Utah mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back, could see between 10 and 20 inches stack up. The storm also pushes into central Utah, where valleys will see between three to six inches of snow and the mountains will pick up between eight to 16 inches of snow through Thursday. Snow amounts lessen the further south and east you go, but Castle Country and the Uinta Basin could see a few inches, while valleys in southern Utah could pick up anywhere from a trace to three inches over the next two days.

With a northwesterly flow in place, we have more active weather coming our way from the end of the workweek into this weekend with what could be another strong storm set to arrive by this weekend. Temperatures during the next seven-day period will continue to range below seasonal averages with cool/chilly days and cold nights. Thankfully, this active pattern is just what we need to help catch back up to our snowpack deficit after such a rough December.

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!