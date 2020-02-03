Winter Storm Prep: school changes, cancellations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – School districts across the Wasatch Front are preparing for heavy snow to move in overnight which may end up impacting school on Monday.

We will continue to update this article as more school districts make decisions.

In Davis County, Pre-K and Kindergarten classes are canceled while the rest of the district is on a two-hour delay.

Weber County schools are also on a two-hour delay.

Salt Lake, Tooele and Canyons School Districts will begin monitoring roads around 4 a.m.

For Canyons, a decision on classes will be made by the superintendent around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Here’s what parents need to know:

“Get up in the morning, listen for the phone call,” said Jeff Haney, Canyons School District Spokesperson. “If there’s a phone call, an email and a text message through our emergency notification system then you know there’s been a change to the schedule. Either a delay to the start or a snow day.”

If there is a snow day, most school districts will be notifying parents in a similar way. If a snow day is called, it will only be the second one in decades.

Morning classes are canceled at the University of Utah for any classes that start before 12:30 p.m. and a decision on afternoon and evening classes will be made on Monday at 11 a.m.

Utah Valley University will notify students and staff if classes are canceled at 6 a.m.

Disclaimer: In the on-air report, the title for Jeff Haney, the Spokesperson for the Canyons School District was misspelled.

