Winter storm hits the Wasatch Front, Eastern Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow is falling in parts of Northern Utah Sunday morning. The snow is sticking on the higher elevation roads of Interstate 80, Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons, Sardine Canyon and Logan Canyon causing the roads to be slippery.

There is one accident reported along I-80 just west of the Wyoming border which is causing minimal delays.

The forecast is calling for snow in Northern and Eastern Utah through Sunday evening. Gusty winds and blowing snow will affect travel on I-80.

Temperatures will continue to drop through the course of the day, ushering in much colder air through the first part of the week.