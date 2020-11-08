Winter storm continues for Utah, Region through Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a warm and windy Saturday for most of the day throughout the state, a cold front pushed into the region allowing for a dramatic drop in temperatures along with a round of moderate precipitation. However, this winter storm carries a one-two punch with a second, colder storm system arriving next.

A secondary low digs South on Sunday and that will bring a second wave of snow to Central and Southern Utah. Expect snow levels to fall between 4,000 and 4,500 feet with enhanced snow impacting travel especially on SR 143 to Brianhead and SR 153 up Beaver Canyon. This will be the main wet weather maker for the South Central mountains, with snow showers hanging on into the early Monday morning hours. Monday afternoon, we will start to see the system clearing and tracking to the east.



Storms with a southwest flow tend to favor certain areas, so snow totals will likely be on the higher end of the range in places like Park City, Cedar City, and Castle Country. Our mountains will do well from both waves of this storm. We have Winter Weather Advisories now in effect for the Northern Mountains including the Wasatch and Uintas Saturday at noon through late Sunday. Northern valleys are not likely to see much but minor accumulations since this second storm will be focused primarily on Central and Southern Utah but don’t be surprised if grassy surfaces turn white.

As this storm departs Monday, a stiff Northwest flow will develop for the region which should allow for several hours of Lake Effect snow to fall over parts of the Wasatch Front. This could lead to a couple of additional inches for bench locations while valley locations are still unknown at this time.

Since this weather system will come in waves, it will continue to evolve through the weekend. Be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates.