MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway in Oak City Canyon and the Virginia Hills subdivision due to two rapidly growing wildfires — along with a structure fire.

The first wildfire — the Dry Creek Fire — is burning in Millard County, just east of Oak City. Utah Wildlife says the fire is rapidly growing and is at an estimated 800 acres.

Officials say the fire is human-caused and under investigation.

Courtesy: Utah Wildlife

Courtesy: Utah Wildlife

A second fire — the Halfway Hill Fire — has also sparked in Millard County, this one located southeast of Fillmore. It is currently estimated to be close to 100 acres in size, with both fire personnel and air resources on the scene.

Courtesy: Utah Wildfire

The structure fire is at Fillmore Industrial Park where the tire-shredding plant is on fire.

