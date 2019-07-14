Utah National Guard responding to Oaks Springs Fire near Camp Williams, 25 acres burned

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah (ABC4 News) – An active wildfire has burned 25 acres of land near Camp Williams Sunday.

The Utah National Guard responded to the fire and say three sides of the fire are contained at fire breaks but are still spreading west towards the fire breaks.

The fire is 25 percent contained, according to the Utah National Guard.

Courtesy: Utah National Guard

The National Guard says there are two helicopters, 13 brush trucks and over 30 others are on scene working to extinguish the fire.

The Utah National Guard is calling the fire the Oak Springs Fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

