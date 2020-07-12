Wildfire burning above Olympus Cove on SLC’s East bench

East Millcreek, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling a fire on the East bench in Salt Lake County. The fire started just after 6 p.m. Saturday and is burning above homes near 3500 South and Crestwood Drive.

Firefighters from the Unified Fire Authority are on scene and working to get to the fire that is burning above homes in the area. Helicopters that are able to drop water on the fire have been ordered.

No word on a cause and if any evacuations will be ordered.

ABC4 News has a crew on the way and will update this fire as information becomes available.