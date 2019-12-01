Wife shoots husband twice after argument in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Sandy man is recovering after being shot twice by his wife during an argument Saturday night.

According to Sandy City Police Lt. Dean Carriger, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. when officers were called to the home near 11600 South 2000 East on a domestic incident.

Carriger said the wife, a 25-year-old female shot her 26-year-old husband after the argument turned physical.

The man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in serious condition, Carriger said he is expected to survive.

Carriger said the shooting is under investigation and they have not been able to interview the husband so they are unsure if this was self-defense or exactly what led up to him being shot.

The wife is cooperating with police and more information will be released once additional details are known.

An update will be provided if one becomes available.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

