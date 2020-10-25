Wife of missing Juab County man asking for the publics help in finding him

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Juab County are sharing a request from the wife of a missing man in an attempt to help locate him.

According to a Juab County Sheriff’s Office post on their Facebook, the wife of Cooper Johnson said he has been missing since Thursday around 3:45 p.m. when he left his treatment center against clinical advice.

“He was last seen by a snow college student who gave him a ride from Richfield, Utah to Ephraim,” stated the post. “Cooper said he was making his way back up to SLC. Cooper has schizoaffective disorder and a history of meth abuse.”

Cooper’s wife said he was sober for 14 months before relapsing on meth, heroin + ecstasy last week.

“He does not have a history of violence towards others, but he does have a history of self-harm when unmedicated + under the influence of drugs,” the post continues. “He’s 6’2″, roughly 185 lbs. He has a scar in his left index finger/knuckle, and a tattoo with my name “Katie” on his left chest.”

Cooper is likely wearing a camel-colored parka/coat and carrying a military green Patagonia duffle backpack. He’s wearing either white or black Nike sneakers.

Cooper’s wife said said she is 17 weeks pregnant, and is hoping he is found alive and safe.

If anyone has seen Cooper or might know of his whereabouts, please call deputies at (435) 623-1349.