Wife of fallen Provo officer shares photo of their newborn, hopes to raise awareness for upcoming memorial ceremony

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The wife of Provo Police Master Officer Joseph Shinners shared a photo of the couple’s newborn son while trying to raise awareness about an event to help support an upcoming ceremony in Washington, D.C. that will honor her late husband.

The 29-year-old officer, a three-year veteran of the Provo Police Department, died on January 5, after a shooting with a wanted suspect.

Shinner’s death marked the first U.S. law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in 2019 and the first Provo Police Officer to be killed in more than 100 years.

Shortly after her husband’s death, Kaylyn Sinner’s found out she was pregnant and recently gave birth to their son, who family said looks just like his daddy.

Kaylyn wanted to share her story as a way to remember her husband and raise awareness of a benefit planned to help the family, and other officers, attend the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

A benefit memorial concert on Thursday, Jan 2 and Friday Jan 3 featuring country music artist Billy Dean at the Covey Center. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at provo.io/shinnersmemorialconcert or by calling the box office at 801-852-7007.

The proceeds will go to help Officer Shinners family and fellow colleagues attend the ceremony in D.C.

What others are clicking on: