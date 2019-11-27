Wife arrested for 2018 shooting death of Davis County man

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The wife of a Davis County man who was shot and killed in 2018 has now been arrested for his murder.

According to arresting documents, Cynthia Knight-Christensen, 55, was booked into the Davis County Jail Tuesday night on one first-degree felony count of Murder and one second-degree felony count of obstruction of justice.

Police said on the morning of July 5, 2018, officers responded to a home in North Salt Lake on a medical call. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Reed Christensen, deceased, lying on the floor in the upstairs hallway.

The victim’s wife, identified as Knight-Christensen, had a neighbor call police for her to report she had come home and found her husband dead lying in a pool of blood, documents state.

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim, and determined the death to be a homicide by a single gunshot.

Witnesses told detectives that prior to the death of Reed Christensen, his wife was home and they got into an argument and she shot him, documents state.

After the murder, witnesses said Knight-Christensen discussed her alibi with them and told them her husband had been abusive to her. She said she didn’t want to leave him because she didn’t want to lose the physical items, the home, and he had evidence of her financial criminal activity and was going to turn her in, according to documents.

Documents state Knight-Christensen told others she wanted him dead and offered a sum of money.

Detectives discovered Knight-Christensen had obtained a .40 caliber Taurus handgun in June 2018, which was used in the shooting and that she disposed of evidence related to the crime, altered the scene, and falsely reported her vehicle stolen, documents state.

On Tuesday, detectives interviewed Knight-Christensen again. Police said she made multiple statements which contradicted facts and evidence in the case, but denied being involved in his death, according to documents.

Knight-Christensen was arrested and is being held without bail. Police said they believe she is a flight risk because she left the state of Utah in a UHaul after loading it full of her items and drove to Las Vegas to avoid apprehension for her previous cases.

A background check for Knight-Christensen shows multiple felony charges since 2017 in Davis and Salt Lake County for identity fraud, unlawful use of a financial card transaction, theft by deception, forgery, drug possession and possession of a controlled substance.

