SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The cold snap continues with a frigid start to the day thanks to an arctic blast of cold air.

Overnight lows were unforgiving with several sub-zero readings with Cache Valley down to dangerous cold and only warming into the low teens today. This arctic air lingers and while we will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, overall temperatures will be running between 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms in the northern half of Utah and about 10-15 degrees colder than average in the south.

Expect daytime highs in the teens and low to mid-20s along the Wasatch Front, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the southern half of the state. St. George will make it to 41, but the average this time of year is 56.

High pressure has gained control and this ridge of high pressure strengthens over the region through midweek with a gradual warmup as well. Daytime highs will finally rebound into the mid to upper 30s along the Wasatch Front by the end of the week. A weak disturbance will brush the state Friday night into Saturday morning, and that will bring additional cloud cover and the chance of a few mountain flurries.

Highs in St. George will be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. The warmer weather will be thanks to increasing southwest flow into Utah as storms ride up and around the ridge into the weekend.

A few snow showers are possible over the weekend over Northern Utah with near-average highs. Models are hinting at some bigger changes to the weather pattern arriving sometime Sunday into Monday of next week. Snow could, yet again, make an appearance in our mountains and valleys.

Bottom Line? Dangerously cold air remains in place with a gradual warming trend.

