Why some Utah cultural events are being canceled and others are not?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 continues to impact the arts and entertainment industry, as some traditional events are being canceled. An official with the Utah Cultural Alliance explains why some events are opting out, while others are open to the public.

Last month state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said that indoor cultural events can have up to 3,000 people, and outdoor events can have up to 6,000.

As the arts and entertainment industry works to create safe spaces, Crystal Young-Otterstrom, the executive director of Utah Cultural Alliance, said there’s more than 1,400 events going on throughout the state – on nowplayingutah.com – and there’s something for everyone.

“Everything from virtual, to curbside, to drive-in, to sitting six feet apart in a theatre or outdoor space or sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in a theatre or outdoor space,” Young-Otterstrom said.

But, with saying that, she said many events are still opting out of their celebrations because they’re either not comfortable with opening up yet, they don’t have a temporary mass gathering permit, or they don’t have the resources for additional public health efforts.

“So that people can make sure social distancing is happening, mask wearing is happening extreme hygiene is happening, assigned seating and contact tracing,” Young-Otterstrom said. “Those are allowed at larger sizes.”

Young-Otterstrom said temporary mass gathering permits are for outdoor facilities such as the state fair park or USANA Amphitheatre, not for events at parks or city/county buildings.

Answering why USANA has not opened up, Young-Otterstrom said it’s because people are not on the road as much.

“National touring events are not happening because there’s not enough open markets, and so it’s not financially profitable to take a band or a touring group on the road to multiple venues,” Young-Otterstrom said.

Cultural events must include organizational oversight, Young-Otterstrom said, which could be a zoo, play, film, rodeo, exhibit, aquarium, dance or musical performance.

She said the state’s guidelines are clear as to a cultural versus social event.

“If I was to just have a party in my backyard, or even like a concert in my backyard, I would need to honor the 20-person limit in Orange, or the 50-person limit in yellow,” Young-Otterstrom said. “And that’s because of contact tracing, and the inability to control who is near who at a time.”

While cultural events are allowed under certain requirements, Young-Otterstrom said there’s a gray area when it comes to protests.

“Technically a protest is a temporary mass gathering, and a planned protest you actually need to have a temporary mass gathering permit, but if you’re gathering unplanned, that’s your first Amendment right,” Young-Otterstrom said.

As for the arts and entertainment industry, Young-Otterstrom said COVID-19 creates challenges, but it is the ‘new normal and there are ways to live life, but live it safely.’

“Creativity and adapting is our middle name in the arts and entertainment industry,” Young-Otterstrom said.

