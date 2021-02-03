Why cosmetologists are protesting Senate Bill 87

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Right now there are major concerns from the Utah cosmetology industry over a bill that is working its way through the legislative session.

Senate Bill 87 would allow anybody to shampoo, condition, and style hair with hot tools, without training.

It would also allow people to work on hair without a license or any education in hair care.

Cosmetologists protested the bill this weekend in Washington Square in Salt Lake City, calling on lawmakers to vote no on the bill.

Devin Johnson is a cosmetologist in Draper and helped organize the event. She joined Good Morning Utah to discuss her views on the bill.

