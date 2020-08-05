Why are Utah’s COVID-19 cases dropping and the death count rising?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to trend downward, but so is the number of people being tested. And the number of deaths have increased in recent days.

“Ideally, what we would like to see is the number of people being tested either stable or increasing, and also the rate of positivity decreasing,” said Tom Hudachko, a spokesperson with the Utah Department of Health.

Hudachko said data shows in early-to-mid-June, about 6,000 to 8,000 people were being tested daily. This week, that number has dropped to roughly 3,000 to 5,000 people.

The current rate of positive tests is hovering between nine to 10 percent.

Data shows the peak of COVID-19 cases happened in mid-July, and it appears the state is now on a decline.

“We’ve started to see a decline in the last week and a half or so, and that’s a good sign,” Hudachko said. “In order for us to be really confident about a decline, we want to be testing more people every day than we’re testing right now.”

While fewer cases are being recorded, the number of deaths are on the rise. And Hudachko said it’s unfortunately expected following a spike.

“Deaths are a lagging indicator,” Hudachko said. “Now that we’ve seen cases declining, we would expect in a week to 10 days for hospitalizations to decline as well – which, we’ve seen in the past day or two. And in another two to three to four weeks, we would expect to see deaths decline as well.”

While there are multiple factors as to why cases are dropping, Hudachko said masks could also play a part in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

