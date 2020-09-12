Who is receiving a $300 Lost Wage Assistance payment?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah is sending out the first three-week window of payments as part of the Federal Government’s Lost Wage Assistance program for the unemployed.

“The big difference is everyone got the $600,” said Nate McDonald, Assistant Deputy Director of the Department of Workforce Services. “Not everyone is going to get this.”

The federal program seemingly picks up where the previous $600 unemployment bonus benefit left off when it ended on July 31st.

“It’s for the weeks of July 26th through September 5th,” said McDonald.

The payments are essentially back pay since the span of weeks for payouts is already over.

If you were unemployed for the six weeks mentioned as a result of the pandemic and received an unemployment insurance payment from the state, you maybe eligible.

The determining factor is how much money you received weekly for your claim during this time period.

“If you received $100 of traditional unemployment insurance during that period of time,” said McDonald. “Any of those weeks, then you’ll be eligible for the $300 and you’ll automatically get it.”

For any week, you received less than $100 you don’t qualify.

Instead of basing eligibility on your claim, the state of Utah along with other states had the option to pay an additional $100 to make the total payout $400.

McDonald explains why that didn’t happen. “That would mean we would have had to budget $150 million for this, and no state had budgeted that.”

Qualified recipients should receive their first payments between now and mid-next week.