Who are Utah’s best companies to work for? The Utah Business list is out

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Business released their yearly findings of what Utah-based companies are the best to work for.

Utah Business says they talked to thousands of employees to determine which were the best companies. They divided the companies into categories of how many people they employed. Companies were selected within the 25-50 employee range, 51-100 employees, 101-500 employees, 501-2,500 employees, and companies with more than 2,500 employees.

Utah Business determined the top companies by discussing with employees what their salaries, paid-time-off, benefits, and other company details look like. After Utah Business talked with employees and found out what companies stepped up for their employees in 2020, here is what they learned:

Top Utah companies with 25-50 employees

Your Employment Solutions: Competetive salaries, flexible schedules, company parties, and annual bonuses are a few reasons why employees enjoy working at Your Employment Solutions.

Zamp HR: Based in Orem, employees say they love the paid birthdays, the working from home options, and annual bonuses.

Top Utah companies with 51-100 employees

Tech9: Massages, fully covered insurance premiums, remote work, and unlimited paid-time-off are reasons employees told Business Utah they enjoy Tech9.

Companies with 101-500 employees

Xyngular: Employees love this company because of its healthy life reimbursement, 401k match, and unlimited paid-time-off.

Companies with 501-2,500 employees

Workfront: Employees receive an internet stipend, an on-site chiropractor, tuition reimbursments, and unlimited paid-time-off.

Young Automotive Group: Located in Layton, employees of this company receive professional training, employee discounts, and work in a good family environment.

Companies with 2,500+ employees