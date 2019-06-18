Where are fireworks restricted in my city?

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Fire officials are enforcing firework restrictions for as Independence Day approaches.

The Utah Department of Public Safety posted the 2019 firework restrictions for Highland, St. George and West Jordan. Restrictions will be in place until further notice.

In permitted areas, Utahns will be able to light fireworks on July 2, 3, and 5, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. and on July 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to view maps of restricted areas.

Violators face fines of up to $1,000.

This page will be updated as more cities update firework restrictions.

