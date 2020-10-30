Where and when Christmas tree permits go on sale in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Before you know it, December will be upon us and Utahns will be searching for their Christmas and holiday trees! According to the Bureau of Land Management, thousands of people find their Christmas trees on public lands.

On Nov. 2, the BLM will begin selling noncommercial permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees in Utah. Permits are available for purchase during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays.

Contact your local BLM office to find out the hours of operation for individual offices and/or whether you can get your permits in person, over the phone, or via email.

The BLM says that early-season tree-cutting is advised as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable. The BLM recommends using a four-wheel-drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations.

If you are unsure which BLM office to contact please use the BLM Utah’s administrative boundary map. Additional information about BLM Utah tree permits is available online at: www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits.