What’s your fire escape plan? Protect loved ones with a fire drill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – This week is fire prevention week, and the American Red Cross wants everyone to test their smoke alarms and practice your escape plan. Have a fire drill. It’s important to have a working plan in place since more people are home during the pandemic.

According to a Red Cross Survey, most of us are not prepared for a fire while sheltering for COVID-19.

In a release sent to ABC4 News, the Red Cross says they have responded to more than 29,000 home fires across the country and have helped more than 128,000 people with emergency lodging, financial assistance, and recovery planning.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Most fires in American homes are started by cooking, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. They are sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Serve up Fire Saftey in the Kitchen.”

“Home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” said Rich Woodruff, Utah Red Cross spokesperson. “During Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan to help protect you and your loved ones.”

The Red Cross says home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S.

Most of us are not taking the steps to protect ourselves. Here’s what the Red Cross recommends you do.

Testing your smoke alarms each month helps ensure that they’re working — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Still, 65% of us don’t. Practicing your escape plan twice a year also increases the odds of survival. But 70% of us don’t.

Escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, according to fire experts. Yet more than half of us think we have more time. Learn more in this infographic.

During Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).

Make sure you test your smoke alarms monthly

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home.

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

