How are Utah schools and universities responding to coronavirus?

Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of the NBA announcing that Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for Coronavirus in Utah, local universities and schools are announcing closures and options for digital learning.

ABC4 News has compiled a list of closures, schedule adjustments, and precautions by school district that will be updated as announcements are made.

Counties:

Beaver County:

Box Elder County:

Cache County:

Utah State University will move academic course online Wednesday March 13. Classes on Friday March 13 though Tuesday March 17 will be canceled to allow faculty members time to prepare.

Carbon County:

Dagget County:

Davis County:

Duschene County:

Emery County:

Garfield County:

Grand County:

Iron County:

Iron County- The school district is working to keep students, drivers, & attendants healthy on transportation. The county will be All buses will be sanitized daily with EPA registered disinfectant. Children should wash their hands before/after riding the bus & cover coughs to help keep buses clean.

Southern Utah University removing from face-to face courses. Online classes will start March 23.

Juab County:

Kane County:

Millard County:

Morgan County:

Piute County:

Rich County:

Salt Lake County:

Westminster- Classes will be postponed. School officials say classes will begin remotely on March 23rd

Murray School District- All 10 schools within the district will close tomorrow, March 13, until further notice. The district became aware of a potential direct contact exposure to COVID-19 within the district . The direct contact has not exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. Extracurricular activities will also be cancelled until further notice. Parents may pick up their children early on Thursday, but buses will follow normal schedule.

The University of Utah has canceled classes March 16 and 17. Beginning March 18 classes will move to online for the rest of the Spring semester. Any school events larger then 100 people will be restricted.

Starting Monday 23 all Salt Lake Community College campuses will go to virtual learning.

San Juan County:

Sanpete County:

Snow College will hold regular classes through March 20 while preparations continue. Classes will be canceled March 30-31. Effective April 1 all classes will go online through the end of the semester.

Sevier County:

Summit County:

Tooele County:

Uintah County:

Utah County:

Brigham Young University- The university tweeted that effective immediately, all athletic events on campus are closed to the public. Only participants, coaches, and essential staff will be permitted to attend.

Liahona Preparatory Academy- The school will offer LIVE Distance Education courses for the last quarter of 2019-2020 school year (now through May 2020) for only $75 per .25 credit).

Effective Monday, March 23, Utah Valley University will begin offering most of its current face-to-face courses in an online format for the duration of spring semester, including final exams. Faculty are asked to begin that transition immediately.

Wasatch County:

Washington County:

Dixie State University- Though the university will remain open and optional, classes held on campus will be held remotely starting Monday, March 23rd.

Wayne County:

Weber County:

Weber State University will move to online education effective March 18 throughout the end of the semester. All courses suspended March 13-17. University events canceled until March 30.

Other schools that might concern Utahns:

BYU-Idaho has adopted temporary guidelines effective March 16. Courses will continue but faculty are encouraged to be flexible and consider remote alternatives.

