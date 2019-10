SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – All the focus in Washington seems to have turned to the impeachment inquiry.

What does the potential showdown between President Trump and congressional Democrats mean for members of Utah’s delegation?

Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Gehrke joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to discuss his take.

He also shares his thoughts on how the criminal justice system is failing some repeat offenders, and a case that he says exposes Utah’s lewdness law.

