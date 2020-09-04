What Salt Lake City’s yellow phase means for businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— The Salt Lake City transitions into the yellow phase of the pandemic on Friday those who cater to larger groups hope to start seeing an increase in their business.

Now, groups of 50 can gather whereas before it was 20 people. The switch is welcome news for the event planning industry who say since the beginning of the pandemic there have been many cancellations.

“We would be setting up constantly and doing the changeover,” said Taylor Harris, manager of venue Pierpont Place. “It’s become a little bit of a ghost town around here. It was an innumerable amount we would get a new phone call saying hey we want to postpone to 2021, It’s been a struggle.”

Under the orange phase, Pierpont Place was allowed to be open but under tighter restrictions.

“Slowly we have been seeing very small intimate parties so we have been welcoming those,” Harris said.

Harris says allowing groups of 50 or more will boost a declining business.

“It gives us some flexibility it gives us something, at least now we can start talking to our clients getting them in there and doing whatever we can,” Harris said. “We have been doing masks hand sanitizers we do a temperature scan when guests come in and we have them sign a questionnaire for us.”

Harris is anticipating the days when her venue parking lot is filled for a large event.

“We are so excited, we can’t even wait.”

Not just event centers but pools and playgrounds can re-open too, as Salt Lake lifts more restrictions. Health officials still stress the importance of wearing phase masks and social distancing.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says the decision to move into the yellow phase of the pandemic was to boost the local economy and help businesses like Pierpont Place.