What impact will the federal stimulus package have in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On March 27, Congress passed a federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act, or the Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act. Within the act, there are three benefits that unemployed individuals may be eligible for.

While the state says that the implementation of these new programs will take time, they are doing so as quickly as possible.

The three unemployment insurance benefits through the CARES Act include:

Increased Unemployment Compensation Benefit-This provides most individuals an emergency increase in traditional unemployment insurance benefits of $600 dollars a week through July 31, 2020.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation-This provides an additional 13 weeks of emergency unemployment insurance for people who remain unemployed after they have exhausted their traditional unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance-This provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to people not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment.

“These benefits are new programs that will take time to put in place for Utahns as we coordinate with the federal government,” explained Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “We recognize this is a critical need for individuals at this time and are working to make them available as soon as possible.”

People who have already applied for or are currently receiving unemployment benefits do not need to apply again.

If you have questions regarding the impact of the CARES Act on unemployment insurance benefits, unemployment insurance eligibility or want updates on the progress of implementing these stimulus benefits, you can visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19/ for FAQs and available workshops.

What others are clicking on: